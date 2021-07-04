Bonnie Hong ✨

Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page

Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page
✈️ Website concept for travellers. Born in Korea, moved in Australia. I call both my home. Can’t wait to travel again once this travel ban is lifted!

Don't forget to press "L" if you enjoyed this piece of design 🖤

-
Gears I used: Figma, Aftereffect, Photoshop

-
Wanna chat about your ideas & projects? I'm available for new projects💥
💌 hello@bonnie.studio

-
📸 Photo by Chan Young Lee on Unsplash
📸 Photo by Kevin Bosc on Unsplash

-
🎨 A digital designer who's keen on wow visual and usability
