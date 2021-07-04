Sparkle - App for engineering students!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
G'day guys 😃🌟
I've been working on my personal side project called "Sparkle" it is an app for VTU students (India) where they can get all the study materials in the app. Starting from pdf notes, recorded video classes, reference materials, previous year question papers + solutios and to name a few.
And I made a lot of iterations while crafting it, this isn't the final design. This is the current home and subject screen, I may change it in the future days for the better.
This is going to be my first ever fully designed and usable app ready to be developed. Also I will make a prototype in the future.
I will tell about the UX part in coming posts, I am learning it on the process :)
That's it, anything to say?
Comment down below
See you real soon ✌️
Have an amazing day ahead 🌿
