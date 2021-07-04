Orchid Finger-148

Name: refers to the wind

Gesture: Describe the third number

Explanation: In the Chinese opera play "Sangyuanhui", when Luo Fu female sang "The weather is sunny in March", she uses this style to describe it (March is the same as the number three in Chinese)

Introduction: Qiuhu, a doctor of the State of Lu, has been an official outside for more than 20 years. He resigned and returned to his hometown. He met his wife Luo Fu in the mulberry garden and did not dare to pretend to be. Qiuhu deliberately molested Luo in the name of bringing a letter, and Luo angrily fled back. When Qiuhu arrives at home, Luo hangs himself in shame and angrily. After Qiuhu's mother and son escape the danger. The mother blamed Qiuhu and ordered him to apologize to Luo, and the husband and wife reconcile.

名称：指风

手势：形容三数式

说明：在中国戏曲剧目《桑园会》中，罗敷女唱“三月里天气正艳阳”时，即用此式形容（三月同中文数字三）

简介：鲁国大夫秋胡在外为官二十余年，辞官回乡，在桑园遇妻罗敷，不敢冒认。秋胡故意以带信为名，调戏罗，罗愤而逃回。秋胡至家，罗羞愤自缢，经秋胡母子急救脱险。母责秋胡，命其向罗赔礼，夫妻和好。

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。