Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robbin Cenijn

Awwwards Site of the Day for Lucidmotors.com

Robbin Cenijn
Robbin Cenijn
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Congrats to all who helped made this possible. Site of the Day for lucidmotors.com ! It was lovely journey and it only begins here since the first Lucid Air's are on the way to their owners soon!

Thanks to Superhero Cheesecake and Zerolight!

Here are some snippet reel slapped together from previous Dribbble shots :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Robbin Cenijn
Robbin Cenijn
Anonymous Dumbo Octopus
Hire Me

More by Robbin Cenijn

View profile
    • Like