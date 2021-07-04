Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denys A

Our Features Page

Denys A
Denys A
Hire Me
  • Save
Our Features Page ui mockup grid interface modern icons gradient bright clean illustration landing
Our Features Page ui mockup grid interface modern icons gradient bright clean illustration landing
Our Features Page ui mockup grid interface modern icons gradient bright clean illustration landing
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  2. Group 1317.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png

Hi, guys! Here is the one page from my project.

I invite you to check out full Behance presentation, where you can read in details our approach and take a look at the final deliverables!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122385627/Tectix

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Denys A
Denys A
Freelancer Product Designer / Ready for some cool projects.
Hire Me

More by Denys A

View profile
    • Like