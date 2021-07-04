florian k.

Qualified Vintage Logo illustration icon minimal vector design shop vintage branding logo graphic design
This is a logo for a online shop I've made as a small project of mine. Qualified Vintage stands for second hand clothes that are qualified for being sold, so no wrong or fake products are going to any customer. The logo should represent exactly that.

I wanted to create the logo so it looks like the "verified badges" from social media networks.

