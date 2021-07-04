MAGNA Logo - For Sale

UNUSED LOGO [AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT SCALEBRANDING]

https://scalebranding.com/product/96927/

The logo that forms the letter M. Made with a perfect line thickness represents a consistency and firmness in trying. This logo is very suitable for use in all types of business.

My Service is available for worldwide

Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :

- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com

- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi

- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952