Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marchel Hadi

MAGNA Logo - For Sale

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi
  • Save
MAGNA Logo - For Sale technology icon vector graphic design unique logo creative logo creative logo mark modern logo branding concept ui illustration design brand symbol logotype logo design branding logo brand identity
Download color palette

UNUSED LOGO [AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT SCALEBRANDING]
https://scalebranding.com/product/96927/

The logo that forms the letter M. Made with a perfect line thickness represents a consistency and firmness in trying. This logo is very suitable for use in all types of business.

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi

More by Marchel Hadi

View profile
    • Like