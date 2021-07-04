Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haresh Nair

Billing system

Haresh Nair
Haresh Nair
Hire Me
  • Save
Billing system design dribbble interaction research userexperience visual design productdesign banking product ux ui minimal
Billing system design dribbble interaction research userexperience visual design productdesign banking product ux ui minimal
Billing system design dribbble interaction research userexperience visual design productdesign banking product ux ui minimal
Download color palette
  1. Web 1920 – 5.png
  2. Web 1920 – 6.png
  3. Web 1920 – 17.png

Client had detected certain frictions in its customers’ first experiences with the product, which resulted in a suboptimal activation rate. That is, from the total number of users who signed up for the product, many never made their first payment through the platform. Additionally, the process of connecting and managing multiple bank accounts (the platforms where savings account or mutual funds are bought and stored, was also causing problems for many users) , this UI solution was achieved after many phases of research and Ideation workshops.

Haresh Nair
Haresh Nair
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Haresh Nair

View profile
    • Like