Billing system

Client had detected certain frictions in its customers’ first experiences with the product, which resulted in a suboptimal activation rate. That is, from the total number of users who signed up for the product, many never made their first payment through the platform. Additionally, the process of connecting and managing multiple bank accounts (the platforms where savings account or mutual funds are bought and stored, was also causing problems for many users) , this UI solution was achieved after many phases of research and Ideation workshops.