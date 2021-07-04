Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zia Logo Proposal (Health And Wellness company)

Zia Logo Proposal (Health And Wellness company) branding brand minimal logo clean around the world customers excellence quality surprise elegant human better life digital brand medical wellness medicine health physical
This is a new company named Zīa, which will introduce a new breed of physical health centers that will include preventive medicine and wellness components.

Health-conscious high-end customers, located in big cities around the world.
Contact me at: zoomdesignbd@gmail.com

