Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adelina Shevchenko

HVAC e-commerce

Adelina Shevchenko
Adelina Shevchenko
  • Save
HVAC e-commerce mobile purchases shipments track wish list ecommerce registration pop-up order compare gallery app online store design e-commerce figma shop ux
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!
Excited to share some pieces of work from a project that I've worked lately. An e-commerce site that offers hvac appliances.

Tell me your thoughts in the comments 👇

Press love ❤️ if you enjoyed it.

Adelina Shevchenko
Adelina Shevchenko

More by Adelina Shevchenko

View profile
    • Like