Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sirajuddin Abraham

Laundry Stuff

Sirajuddin Abraham
Sirajuddin Abraham
  • Save
Laundry Stuff game design 3d art 3d lowpoly 3d illustration b3d 3d modeling low poly prop design blender 3d
Download color palette

I create model laundry stff : washing machine and some clothes using blender. Hope you like it.

Sirajuddin Abraham
Sirajuddin Abraham

More by Sirajuddin Abraham

View profile
    • Like