Second part of home page redesign Tarpoš

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first personal project. I redesigned premium vinery and restaurant website homepage. I tried making my design look premium and more minimal than their current website. Hope you guys like it! Any kind of feedback would be appreciated and very helpful because I am trying to improve my skills and eventually find job.
Links:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/filip-ivanovic-534809214
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0156e00ab6ba9cf8ae