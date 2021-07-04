Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Second part of home page redesign Tarpoš

Second part of home page redesign Tarpoš minimal illustrator ux vector ui illustration design web design figma adobe photoshop
This is my first personal project. I redesigned premium vinery and restaurant website homepage. I tried making my design look premium and more minimal than their current website. Hope you guys like it! Any kind of feedback would be appreciated and very helpful because I am trying to improve my skills and eventually find job.
Links:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/filip-ivanovic-534809214
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0156e00ab6ba9cf8ae

