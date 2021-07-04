Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Krati bhambry

UI of Price plans for a Meditation App

Krati bhambry
Krati bhambry
  • Save
UI of Price plans for a Meditation App ui screen user interface design websitedesign auto layout app design ux
Download color palette

Created a basic UI screen for a meditation and wellness app using Auto layout in Figma

Krati bhambry
Krati bhambry

More by Krati bhambry

View profile
    • Like