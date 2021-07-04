Luthfi Rahmad Susanto

Exploration Design - Car Apps

Exploration Design - Car Apps
Hello, this time i want to share my design exploration about buying a new car apps. I was tried to be braver playing with color 😅. Show your love and feedbacks! Thank you✌️

If you have any project and want to collaborate, please connect in:
📩 luthfirahmad@gmail.com

Or you can check my website in:
🌐 luthfirahmad.xyz

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
