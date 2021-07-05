Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

Creative Juice Studio - Logo Animation

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Creative Juice Studio - Logo Animation branding motion fun minimal animated logo animated logo logo animation agency photography creative studio fruit orange animation
Download color palette

Logo animation for Creative Juice Studio

More animations on my Instagram

More work on my Website
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Creative juice logo animation 4x
Rebound of
Orange lens
By Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like