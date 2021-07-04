Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pavel

Cheetah logo

Pavel
Pavel
  • Save
Cheetah logo illustrator minimal motion cheetah ui ux vector logo symbol illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Illustration of a cheetah in motion. Logo for your brand. Design icon. A polygonal wireframe made of points and lines.

Pavel
Pavel

More by Pavel

View profile
    • Like