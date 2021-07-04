Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cute Illustration - Crying Beauty

Cute Illustration - Crying Beauty cute girl ant frog sketch drawing comic strip webcomic graphic design illustration art charachter procraete illustraion
This illustration is my part of my ongoing series of digital drawing, which i am planning to turn it into a web comic strip as a slice of my life.

