Sachintha Keddagodage

Logo Design - helpmi

logodesigning graphic design illustration design branding helpmi logo
Helpmi is an animal welfare organization that embodies the importance of compassion and focuses on the protection, rescue, and improving the overall wellbeing of street dogs and cats in Sri Lanka.

This is the Logo for helpmi organization.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
