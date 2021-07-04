Deeezy

Walking Grey

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Walking Grey typeface retrofont font typography
Download color palette

This pair was inspired by the retro motorbike poster design that i saw on some coffee shop, It was crafted by hand specially to add natural handmade feeling in its brand identity than i make it clean with pentool.

https://deeezy.com/product/33411/walking-grey

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like