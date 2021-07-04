🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everybody!
This is examples of E-commerce dashboard. Such application helps to quickly and efficiently track the dynamics of the company. Also to conduct analytics and make adjustments to work for the best results. The design uses colors that are pleasing to the eye.
I am available for new projects: Linked in