Restructuring Datablitz Website

As an application of my learnings from David Travis' "User Experience (UX): The Ultimate Guide to Usability and UX" in Udemy, and my Figma trainings, I decided to make improvements on the UI and UX of Datablitz.
Datablitz is a local gaming and toy store throughout the Philippines.
This is the redesigned version of the Datablitz's homepage as a result of user research, and usability testing, with consideration to the existing online store and branding. UX focus: Navigation, Information Hierarchy and categorization, UI Component utilization.
Link to Datablitz's website used in the study. https://datablitz.com.ph/php_files/standard/user_home/user_home.php?home=yes&tm=main