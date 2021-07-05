Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WattBuy Business Page

WattBuy Business Page real estate boat eco windmill design sign downtown neons light skyscrapers solar electricity business ui eletricity illustration gogoapps
Our client WattBuy is entering the B2B market and wanted to update his entire website accordingly. In contrast to the B2C page with the suburbs, for B2B we illustrated a collective image of the American downtown.

---------

Rebound of
Wattbuy - website rebranding
