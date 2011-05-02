Joel Glovier

She Had Her Mothers Eyes

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
She Had Her Mothers Eyes mothers day html email photo retouching
Download color palette

Wait for it...

Graphic for an email for the CURE Mother's Day campaign. As you can see before retouching, the little girl had eyes that just weren't going to work for the graphic. Thankfully, her mother's eyes were all she needed. :-)

Full version here.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like