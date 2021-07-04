Phil Baratt

Niwaki Branding V1

Phil Baratt
Phil Baratt
  • Save
Niwaki Branding V1 japanese kingsisher line wordmark symbol logo illustration branding
Download color palette

niwaki ('knee'-'wah'-'key') is an interdisciplinary transformation parter for responsible, forward-thinking leaders of purpose-driven organizations.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Phil Baratt
Phil Baratt

More by Phil Baratt

View profile
    • Like