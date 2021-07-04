Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rockwell Primaries Mobile Web Design

design user experience ux user interface ui website design web design
The brief was to redesign the mobile version of the website https://www.primariesarockwellcompany.com/ since most of the site visitors are using mobile.

One of the challenges for UX is to keep the screens short but for SEO purposes it would still have 1,000 words per page. Also reorganized the IA and components based on GA data to make everything relevant and convenient for the user.

For the UI, the goal was to reflect the current and existing design used in the desktop version.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
