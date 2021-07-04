Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PHINMA Ed Website Design Revamp

Designed all screens, both for desktop and mobile back in Mach '20.

Overall goal is to improve conversions, lead generation, and drop off time in the website. I was responsible with the overall UX (IA and Wireframing) to UI (Design and creative development) of the website. https://www.phinma.edu.ph/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
