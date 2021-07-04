Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pragati Sharma

Hidden Theme explanation

Pragati Sharma
Pragati Sharma
  • Save
Hidden Theme explanation uiux fresh illustration design abstractart technology website minimal latest abstract
Download color palette

I thought showing the hidden theme explanation would be great for users to follow through and understand the company motto.

Pragati Sharma
Pragati Sharma

More by Pragati Sharma

View profile
    • Like