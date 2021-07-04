🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sarika Shop website is an online store selling a wide range of cosmetic products, beauty tools, and accessories from well-known companies and brands. Sarika Shop's goal is to empower people to look good, feel good and do good for others by distributing the best and high-quality cosmetic products along with valuable information.
Please view all the project's shots and details at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121970681/Sarika-Shop-Cosmetic-Products-Website-Design