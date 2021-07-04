Jonathan Williams

Auroch Press: The Communist Manifesto (Marx & Engels)

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
Auroch Press: The Communist Manifesto (Marx & Engels)
Auroch Press: The Communist Manifesto (Marx & Engels)
Download color palette
  1. marx-and-engels-portrait-portrait.jpg
  2. The Communist Manifesto Illustrated Cover.jpg

Economist Javier Gonzalez commissioned this portrait of Marx and Engels for the cover of a new edition of The Communist Manifesto

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like