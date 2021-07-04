Hi creative people,

This is my latest minimal logo for a client "wixby"

Wixby is a video making and editing machine software

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122801595/Minimal-Logo-Design

Download main file of this logo -

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/minimal-logo-design-wixby-branding

What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,

Tanvir Alam Hira

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Uplabs

Contact me by: tanvir.csm@gmail.com ✉️