Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elle Infante

Impact Hackathon Landing Page

Elle Infante
Elle Infante
  • Save
Impact Hackathon Landing Page user interface ui website design web design
Download color palette

Proposed landing page design for Impact Hackathon https://www.impact2050.com/hackathon2/

View prototype here - https://xd.adobe.com/view/28d115a6-3de5-4f62-b53c-f682822f4e53-7d82/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Elle Infante
Elle Infante

More by Elle Infante

View profile
    • Like