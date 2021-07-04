Nahid Al Islam

Clothing Brand Abstract Logo

Nahid Al Islam
Nahid Al Islam
  • Save
Clothing Brand Abstract Logo graphic design creative logomark online store clothingbrand business logo mordern logo abstract logo logo design illustration app logo design brand identity branding minimalistic
Download color palette

Welcome to my new Logo work!
Logo name Kango. Which is a clothing brand logo. I made this logo by using the letter of the name of it and Kangaroo for this brand. I have tried to make a Abstract Logo .
Please let me know how is it and feel free to share any feed back.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can hire me to do this type of Professional logo design.
Thank you.
CONTRACT :
Email : nahidalislam2@gmail.com
Follow on INSTAGRAM :
https://www.instagram.com/animated_canvas/
Follow on FACEBOOK :
https://www.facebook.com/nahids.canvas
WhatsApp : +8801682569366

Nahid Al Islam
Nahid Al Islam

More by Nahid Al Islam

View profile
    • Like