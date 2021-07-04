Pandemic Ride

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
This is my 3D illustration for this week exploration, 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙘 𝙍𝙞𝙙𝙚. This illustration representing a trend activity during pandemi that started to fade. But this pandemic is just getting worst! is this trend will going to back? 🚴♀️
What do you think? Let me know on the comment section 💬