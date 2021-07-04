You will receive a zip file with the following files:

✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.

✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.

✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator

✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background

**Separate SVG files for each design**

Features:

✔ Quality work, 100% vector file

✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode

✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize

Crafting Svg Bundle includes:

1. Sorry i can’t i’m busy crafting today

2. I can totally makee that

3. This is my crafting shirt

4. I just wanna stay hoome and craft

5. Life is better when you’re crafting

6. I’m so crafty i sweat glitter

7. I craft so i don’t kill people

8. I d rather be crafting

9. Just a woman buiding her craft empire

10. Crafters gonna craft

11. I’m a craftaholic on the road to recovery just kidding i’m on the road to the craft store

12. All i need is a little caffeine and a lot of crafting

14. Excuse the mess but i craft here

15. I can totally make that

16. Craft your stress away

17. Craft queen

18. Am a crafty girli

19. Live love craft

20. Eat sleep craft repeat

These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!