🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
Crafting Svg Bundle includes:
1. Sorry i can’t i’m busy crafting today
2. I can totally makee that
3. This is my crafting shirt
4. I just wanna stay hoome and craft
5. Life is better when you’re crafting
6. I’m so crafty i sweat glitter
7. I craft so i don’t kill people
8. I d rather be crafting
9. Just a woman buiding her craft empire
10. Crafters gonna craft
11. I’m a craftaholic on the road to recovery just kidding i’m on the road to the craft store
12. All i need is a little caffeine and a lot of crafting
13. Crafters gonna craft
14. Excuse the mess but i craft here
15. I can totally make that
16. Craft your stress away
17. Craft queen
18. Am a crafty girli
19. Live love craft
20. Eat sleep craft repeat
These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!