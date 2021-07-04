Mohammad Rahighi

ISO Visit Web App

ISO Visit Web App
ISO Visit web app helps to address the challenge of connecting with patients who are unable to reach their doctors on time and at the same time delivering personalised service. ISO Visit mission is to deliver world-class, patient-focused healthcare and connect you with carefully chosen registered medical practitioners.

Please view all the project's shots and details at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121961293/ISO-Visit-Medical-Services-Web-App-Design

