Arman Jahir

Magazine Design | Multipurpose Magazine | Minimal Magazine

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
Magazine Design | Multipurpose Magazine | Minimal Magazine
Greetings, This is a multi-pages monthly e-magazine design for one of my clients who is from Canada. He asked me to do a professional and clean design for uploading in their website and for printing as well. I designed the monthly magazine by using adobe indesign software which is best for multipages magazine design software and it it very handy. I do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold, trifold design, multi-pages magazine, e-magazine, travel magazine, minimal magazine, creative magazine, lookbook magazine, corporate magazine, company magazine, brochure, business brochure, company profile,proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo, brand identity design etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (Letter Size Portrait)
* Bleed 0.125" Margin 0.25"
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* 300 DPI
* CMYK and RGB both color mode used seperately.
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File

Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

