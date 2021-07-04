🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
Dog SVG Bundle includes:
1.I just want to be a stay at home dog mom
2.My dog thinks i’m kind of a big deal
3.I’m only talking to my dog today
4.Just a girl who loves dogs
5.No outfit is complete without dog hair
6.I just want to pet all the dogs
7.Life is better with a dog
8.I work hard so my dog can have a better life
9.Dogs are my favorite people
10.If i can’t bring my dog i’m not going
11.Easily distracted by dogs
12.Less people more dogs
13.The best things in life are rescued
14.Life goal pet all the dogs
15.Blessed and dog obsessed
16.My dog thinks i’m cool
17.It’s not drinking alone if the dog is home
18.Hold my drink i gotta pet this
19.I just want to drink coffee and pet my dog
20.Sorry i cant i have plans with my dog
These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!