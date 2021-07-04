Elle Infante

Vote Pilipinas Website Design

Vote Pilipinas Website Design ui website design user interface web design
Proposed website design for Vote Pilipinas. The goal was to make the design a little more creative https://votepilipinas.com/#/

View prototype here - https://xd.adobe.com/view/150a5fb0-bdb3-4ea4-a371-6b992bcdd978-4059/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
