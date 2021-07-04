🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
20 hand lettered Coffee SVG Bundle includes:
1 Coffee is always a good idea
2 But first coffee
3 Just girl who loves
4 collee and hustle
5 coffee because it's too early for wine
6 Caffeine queen
7 Life begins after coffee
8 coffee gets me started jesus keeps me going
9 i run coffee and chaos
10 may your coffee kick in before reality does
11 Stressed blessed coffee obsessed.
12 Life happens coffee helps
13 Coffee crafting repeat
14 Coffee because aduiting is har
15 I don’t give a sip
16 Coffee untill cockails
17 Mom fuel
18 Coffee before talkie
19 Coffee pairs nicely with silence
20 Life is better with coffee and friends
These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!