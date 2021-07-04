Mohammad Rahighi

Vamilon Lending Web Application

Vamilon Web Application is Friends and Family Lending platform that brings lenders and borrowers together and helps create and track loans, provides payment reminders, extensive reports and many features. The purpose of a Vamilon is to provide simple savings and loan facilities in a community that does not have easy access to formal financial
Services.

Please view all the project's shots and details at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121956443/Vamilon-Friends-and-Family-Lending-Platform-(Web-App)

