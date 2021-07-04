Pradeep yellapu

Forgot password UI - Deeva

Pradeep yellapu
Pradeep yellapu
  • Save
Forgot password UI - Deeva vector login page forgot password forgotpassword login dark application design saree fashion clothing app ux graphic design
Download color palette

Heyyyaa folks!!!
Here is my design for how "forgot password?" works in an application.
This is a fashion oriented application - "Deeva".

Tools Used : Figma.
Fonts : Poppins, Glamor.

Get in touch :
thisisarjjuxx - Instagram,
OR pradeepbarnalia123@gmail.com - Mail.

Opennn for suggestions.

Pradeep yellapu
Pradeep yellapu

More by Pradeep yellapu

View profile
    • Like