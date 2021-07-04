Ejobs | to get your dream Job

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Guys, Here is another shots for job Portals Apps. It will be a very fantastic application for job seekers in BD.
So, trying to make some screens for Ejobs app exploration-2, More pages will explore very soon.
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button.
hope you like it. More designers are coming soon. Stay connected.
✉️ Have a project idea? Drop us a line at shadhin132283@gmail.com
