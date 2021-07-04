You will receive a zip file with the following files:

✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.

✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.

✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator

✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background

**Separate SVG files for each design**

Features:

✔ Quality work, 100% vector file

✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode

✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize

True Crime SVG Bundle includes:

1-its a good time for true crime

2-it's a good time for true crime

3-true crime and crafting

4-if it involves true crime investigation documentaries or murder mysteries count me in

5-true crime junkie

6-murder shows and comfy clothes

7-i'd rather be watching crime shows

8-i just want to take naps and watch true crime documentaries

9-roses are red violets are blue i watch enough murder shows they will never find you

10-sorry i can't my murder shows are on

11-shhh... i'm listening to true crime podcasts

12-i run on coffee true crime & wine

13-got a mystery? yo i'll solve it

14-introverted but willing to discuss true crime

15-armchair detective

16-sound suspish

17-true crime queen

18-careful...you know how much i love true crime

19-eat sleep binge watch crime shows repeat

20-shhh... i’m busy tv crime

These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!