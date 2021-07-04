🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
True Crime SVG Bundle includes:
1-its a good time for true crime
2-it's a good time for true crime
3-true crime and crafting
4-if it involves true crime investigation documentaries or murder mysteries count me in
5-true crime junkie
6-murder shows and comfy clothes
7-i'd rather be watching crime shows
8-i just want to take naps and watch true crime documentaries
9-roses are red violets are blue i watch enough murder shows they will never find you
10-sorry i can't my murder shows are on
11-shhh... i'm listening to true crime podcasts
12-i run on coffee true crime & wine
13-got a mystery? yo i'll solve it
14-introverted but willing to discuss true crime
15-armchair detective
16-sound suspish
17-true crime queen
18-careful...you know how much i love true crime
19-eat sleep binge watch crime shows repeat
20-shhh... i’m busy tv crime
These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!