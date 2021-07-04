GG.TV - Mobile Gaming App Show Window

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
gg.tv is a platform, where gamers can record, edit & share clips of various plays.
Right now I am working on this product as a founding designer, trying to simplify the creator's routine & consumer's way of finding content.
As always, looking forward to your thoughts on it, press "L" 🤟 on your keyboard to show me your appreciation and stay tuned if you don't want to miss upcoming work.
--
Looking for web or app design? Drop me a line at derbeneev@gmail.com