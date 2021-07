๐—›๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ผ ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐Ÿ‘‹,

Here is a couple of screens for a digital receipting software. It issues a digital receipt for all items purchased. The software has a vendor's module and client's module. It is also used for payment processing.

The UI/UX design was done for a client and they really love it. Hope you love it too โค๏ธ

Tell me What you think in the comments ๐Ÿ’ฌ