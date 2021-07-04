Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parsi Teb Pharmaceutical Company Website

Parsi Teb Pharmaceutical Company Website medical medicine ui app landing page ux portfolio blog marketing design graphic design branding
ParsiTeb is a pharmaceutical company that is base on modern and traditional medical knowledge. Parsi Teb website designed to serve its users through a global model with the goal of produce and supply natural and herbal products for the promotion of community health.

Please view all the project's shots and details at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121954653/Parsi-Teb-pharmaceutical-Company-Website-Design

