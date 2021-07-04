COVID-19 Vaccination Event Ongoing Screens

COVID-19 Corporate Vaccination Event - Ongoing Screens (zennya Health App)

Had the opportunity to work on the screens for the COVID-19 Vaccination event of a local health app here in the PH.

Shown above are the approved version of the screens on the different stages of the COVID-19 vaccination event which are:

Profile Verification, Screening, Vital Signs Checking, Vaccination, Timer (Waiting Screen), Post Vaccination, and Success screen.

While attending the event on site, these screens will be displayed on the phone screens, as a guide for the employees that are registered in the event.

App: zennya Health

Images: Shutterstock

Icons: flaticons