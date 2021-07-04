Rokas Aleliunas

Late night swim

Late night swim alien illustration alien stars cosmos girl illustration girl portrait illustration portrait lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Something really strange.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
