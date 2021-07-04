Matic Streaming (01)

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matic Streaming - Get a step closer!

A subscription based app that lets you stream movies/shows together with your friends and family staying miles away. Something you can do over zoom too but Matic also matches you with users having similar interests as you by the community feature and lets you invite them over to together just by sending a ticket! Don't want to buy the sub? No worries! It also lets you stream in-device downloaded movies too.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
