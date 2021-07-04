Magazine Design | Travel Magazine Design | Bifold Magazine

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Greetings, This is a multi-pages monthly travel magazine design for one of my clients who is from Canada. He asked me to do a professional design for uploading in their website. I do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold, trifold design, multi-pages magazine, travel magazine, company magazine, brochure, business brochure, company profile,proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo etc.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (Letter Size Portrait)
* Bleed 0.125" Margin 0.25"
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File
